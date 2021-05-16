"I know that Vince McMahon respects him" - Eric Bischoff says a big superstar will return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson answered several questions on the second episode of For The Heat on AdFreeShows.com. Bischoff gave his thoughts on the ongoing Daniel Bryan situation, and the former SmackDown Executive Director felt that the superstar would return to WWE.

Daniel Bryan's WWE contract expired a while back, and as things stand, the company is trying to get the veteran to re-sign.

Eric Bischoff was quick to note that Daniel Bryan's father-in-law, John Laurinaitis, is the Head of Talent Relations and has probably been tasked with the job of convincing the former WWE Champion to stay.

"Well, I think he may be under a little bit of pressure from his step-father-in-law and all of you who are listening who don't know, it's a little bit of a family affair going on in the WWE with regards to the Daniel Bryan family because Johnny Laurinaitis, aka, Johnny Ace is the head of the talent relations, the guy who has the responsibility to sign new talent and manage existing talent, umm, he is actually Daniel Bryan's father-in-law. A little weight, isn't it?" noted Bischoff.

I see him on the creative side of the table: Eric Bischoff on Daniel Bryan's WWE return

Eric Bischoff stated that he worked with Daniel Bryan for a short period and saw the star coming back to the company in a creative capacity. Bischoff put over Daniel Bryan's inventiveness and said that Vince McMahon thoroughly respects the superstar.

Eric Bischoff predicted that Daniel Bryan would sign a new contract with WWE, not as an active talent but a member of the WWE Creative team.

"I've only worked with Daniel Bryan briefly. My thinking is that he is going to come back to WWE, perhaps not as a performer, as talent; I see him on the creative side of the table. I think he is a very creative guy. He's got good instincts. I know that Vince McMahon respects him. I experienced that while I was there, so my bet, he will re-sign with WWE, but he will get more involved either in creative or as a producer," added Bischoff.

As we had reported earlier via WrestlingNews.co, Vince McMahon understands that Daniel Bryan needs time to energize his batteries. The WWE Chairman also has a life-long backstage role ready for the wrestler in case he decides to retire.

The ball is now in Daniel Bryan's court as he can choose to wrestle elsewhere as well, but where will Daniel Bryan go? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

