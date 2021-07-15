"I don't know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires" - Edge gets honest about current WWE Superstar

The SmackDown roster presently features a handful of established veterans with Edge leading the charge at the top of the card.

While Edge reaps the benefits of his renewed run as a wrestler, another seasoned superstar has been quietly stealing the show at the age of 46, Rey Mysterio.

Edge appeared as a guest on the latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' on AdFreeShows.com. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Rey Mysterio's career, among various other topics.

Rey is one of the most adored superstars in WWE history, but Edge feels that the Hispanic legend doesn't get the proper adulation he deserves. He noted that Mysterio has been a beacon of consistency, and people will only realize the legend's importance once he retires.

The Master of the 619 has been performing at a high level for multiple decades. He recently had an unforgiving Hell in a Cell match against Roman Reigns.

Edge said that working with Rey Mysterio is a wrestler's dream and that his absence will be impossible to fill once he decides to hang up his wrestling boots:

"Rey Mysterio, I mean, he gets credit, but it's still not the credit he deserves. It really isn't, and I think because he has been so consistent for so long that he has not appreciated to his full extent. I don't know if he will be fully appreciated until he retires, and I think that's where people will realize. When there is no Rey Mysterio on the show, but wait, 'We need Rey.' And I think as a writer, as a company, and I think as a fan, and I think as a colleague, although colleagues and peers appreciate him more than anyone else because they truly, fully grasp and understand it. That dude, for his style and what he has done, to still even be in there, let alone at the level he performs. He just did a Hell in a Cell with Roman Reigns. I mean, the guy is, the term legend is thrown around a lot. The dude is a legend. He is a living legend, and one day, people will fully, fully latch onto exactly how special Rey Mysterio is," Edge stated.

Kurt Angle brought up Rey Mysterio's impact on other smaller performers and how he paved the way for several non-heavyweight talents' WWE success. Edge agreed with the Olympic hero's opinion. He added that Daniel Bryan would not have become WWE Champion had it not been for Rey Mysterio's challenging rise to the main event.

Rey Mysterio proved that shorter wrestlers from lower-weight classes could also be legitimate draws at the top of the card:

"There is that too. Think about all of the obstacles and hurdles that he has knocked down. And how he changed an industry because, without him, I don't think Daniel Bryan breaks through. You know what I mean? And a lot of talents like that. I think Rey Mysterio is the reason that could happen. He proved it could work, people would buy it, and people would pay to see it," added Edge.

I'm like a mad scientist: Edge reveals excitement over teaming up with Rey Mysterio

Edge and Rey Mysterio first teamed up together back in 2002 on a few SmackDown tapings. The legendary pairing didn't stay together for long, but Edge still has fond memories of sharing the ring with Mysterio.

The #1 contender for the Universal Championship considers himself a mad scientist. He recalled being extremely excited about wrestling Rey Mysterio, who he thought was wrestling's Spiderman.

Edge was familiar with what his cruiserweight partner was capable of in the ring, and he enjoyed their brief time as a tandem.

During a packed episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' podcast, Edge also opened up about Team RECK, his friendship with a former WWE star, getting pranked by Vince McMahon and much more.

