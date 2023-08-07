"I was the last superstar that Vince McMahon signed" - 28-year-old star believes he can be WWE Champion "if he wants to"

Vince McMahon has signed some of the biggest superstars in WWE; almost all of them have had a decorated career in the Stamford-based promotion by becoming champions. 28-year-old star Logan Paul believes he can be a champion if he wants to be.

Logan has made quite the name for himself in WWE as he has faced some of the biggest wrestlers in the business, including Roman Reigns at Crown Jewels and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick has also been featured in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

In a recent interview on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Logan Paul was asked if he can be of a similar caliber as Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins. He said that he believes he can be of a similar caliber as them because it's in his DNA.

"I love this question because that's where my head is at. That's where my head always goes when I enter any new vertical. I'm not here to take part, I'm here to take over it. It's DNA, it's how I'm wired. I was the last superstar that Vince McMahon signed... To be honest with you, if I wanted to be the face of the WWE and if I wanted to give this industry my all, I could. I know I could. It's just a decision I have to make. It's a flip I have to switch."

Logan Paul further added that he doesn't know how long it will take him to reach his potential, but he believes he can be a WWE champion whenever he wants.

"I don't know(how long it will take me to reach there). It's all up to the fans you know like do they resonate with me? They might think I come in there and don't like my arrogant cocky conceited nature and might think I'm the outsider forever even though I'm active doing five PLEs a year like I got some convincing to do but I'm there in my head. If I want to be the WWE champion, I can do it."

You can check out the interview below:

WWE Superstar Logan Paul opened up about his backstage conversation with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania

In the same interview, Logan Paul also opened up about his backstage conversation with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38. He said that when he went in a bout against Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio, he got booed a lot during his bout, and that made Vince McMahon realize that The Maverick's future was in WWE.

"Everyone backstage lights up because you know in the WWE Universe, boos are fantastic, boos are great, cheers are great, silence is bad. I lit this crowd up and I get backstage and I go to Vince McMahon and he says something to me like, 'Oh your future is here,' and I think we all kind of realize at the same time, 'I could do this.' I like it and I'm good at it."

Logan Paul has proved Vince McMahon's trust in him as he has put on amazing performances in all of the matches he was showcased in.

