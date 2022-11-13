"I had to laugh"- WWE veteran reacts to Braun Strowman's recent controversial comments (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on Braun Strowman's controversial tweet after Crown Jewel 2022.

Fresh over his victory over Omos at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, The Monster of all Monsters took to Twitter to take a jibe at high-flying, acrobatic wrestlers. Strowman's comments reportedly landed him in trouble, with Fightful reporting that the SmackDown star had garnered backstage heat.

Speaking about the incident on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE would not be happy with Strowman's jibe as it puts him in a bad light which also affects merchandise sales.

"Well, you're gonna get a lot of fans not liking him and they [WWE] don't like that because they want them to buy merchandise. You don't buy things off of guys that you don’t like. I was reading part of it, and he was talking about guys bagging groceries and I had to laugh," said Mantell. [From 42:37 to 42:57]

Dutch Mantell believes Braun Strowman "may have learned a lesson" after his recent remarks backfired

While Braun Strowman may have deleted his tweet after a huge backlash from fans and peers alike, it was after all the negative publicity he generated.

This isn't the first time that the Monster of All Monsters has landed himself in trouble with his actions on social media.

However, Dutch Mantell believes it could be the last time. The former WWE manager added that WWE, in the past, used to give wrestlers training to present themselves online:

"Years ago, social media was just in its infancy. They had actual classes and WWE, trying to tell guys don't do this, don't do this, and don't do this. Some guys were required to go to these classes because they were idiots. I mean, yeah, you can go in and you're supposed to be a big fan favorite and go in there and really clap back at them, but that get you heat. They don't want that kind of heat. They want people on your side. I think Braun Strowman may have learned a lesson from this and maybe he'll react a little differently next time." [From 44:16 to 45:05]

Braun Strowman was also in action on SmackDown this week, advancing to the semi-finals of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament. He defeated Jinder Mahal in a singles match.

