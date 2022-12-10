"I can't let him down" - Carmelo Hayes on the bond he's formed with WWE Hall of Famer

Former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes recently disclosed that WWE legend Shawn Michaels has reined him in and given him solid advice.

Hayes is set to compete in the men's Iron Survivor Challenge this Saturday at NXT Deadline. The winner of the match will earn a shot at the NXT Championship. Bron Breakker is scheduled to defend the WWE NXT Championship against Apollo Crews at the premium live event.

Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Carmelo discussed his relationship with Shawn Michaels and noted that The Heartbreak Kid has helped him in his career. Hayes added that he simply does not want to let Michaels down.

"I’m not changing anything up, I’m doing the formula that I’ve stuck to and it works for me, but I don’t take it lightly and I do take it as a responsibility. It’s Shawn Michaels. We’re around him so often and sometimes I have to step out of my shoes and realize ‘that’s the Heartbreak Kid. That’s Mr. WrestleMania.’ For him to say those type of things, it makes me want to work harder and motivates me and makes me realize that I can’t let him down. I can’t let him down. That keeps me on my toes for sure." (H/T:Fightful)

Carmelo Hayes on Shawn Michaels helping his WWE career

Carmelo Hayes disclosed that he has had conversations with Shawn Michaels about the mistakes the WWE legend has made in the past.

The 28-year-old said that Michaels told him that he wished he had someone around to rein him in when he was Carmelo's age and that he seems a lot of himself in Hayes.

"Shawn is a different man now. His big thing with me is ‘do as I say, not as I do.’ There’s a lot of things that he did and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that was the old me. Knowing what I know now, if I could tell myself now,’ he sees a lot of himself in me in a lot of ways, attitude-wise and stuff. He tries to prevent me from, not making a mistake, because it’s not a mistake, but almost like, ‘Hey, if I could have someone rein me in when I was 28, I would have done that.’ There’s a lot of times where he has to do that." (H/T:Fightful)

Carmelo is set to compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge this Saturday at WWE NXT Deadline. He disclosed to Sportskeeda Wrestling that nobody knows what to expect from the match this weekend. It will be interesting to see if Hayes emerges victorious and earns a future title shot this Saturday night.

