  WWE
  "I can't lie to save my life," "I did not like it" - Becky Lynch on Seth Rollins' injury leading into WWE SummerSlam

"I can't lie to save my life," "I did not like it" - Becky Lynch on Seth Rollins' injury leading into WWE SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 19, 2025 10:22 GMT
Becky Lynch is the current Women
Becky Lynch is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently discussed her husband, Seth Rollins' fake injury storyline leading into SummerSlam 2025. The husband-wife duo is set to team up at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

At SummerSlam 2025, Seth Rollins showed up on crutches after CM Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. During the show, it was revealed that The Visionary had been faking a knee injury for almost a month just to return and cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk.

Later, Rollins revealed during an interview that only a couple of people knew about his fake injury, including his wife, Becky Lynch, and their daughter Roux. For those unaware, the husband-wife duo is all set to face CM Punk and AJ Lee at Wrestlepalooza this weekend.

In a recent interview with ESPN ahead of their big match at WWE Wrestlepalooza, Becky Lynch admitted that she was not good at keeping secrets. When everyone around her asked about Seth Rollins' injury, she began to act strangely while trying to conceal it.

The Man added that she did not like lying to their family and friends about the injury.

"I can't lie to save my life," Lynch told ESPN. "So, when everybody, including my manager and other wrestlers, asked how he was doing after the injury, I became a twitchy weirdo. I was stumbling off my words and not finishing full sentences. His dad, aunts, and uncles were texting me, all of our friends and colleagues were wishing him well, and I tried not to lie. But then they'd give me follow-up questions about if he was having surgery and had he gone for an MRI. It became very difficult and, honestly, I did not like it." [H/T ESPN]
Becky Lynch ranked Seth Rollins' WWE SummerSlam cash-in

During the same interview with ESPN, Becky Lynch said that she believed Seth Rollins' fake injury storyline was a "master class."

The Man then ranked his WWE SummerSlam 2025 Money in the Bank cash-in at No.2, keeping his WrestleMania 31 cash-in at the top spot.

"It was a master class," Lynch said. "Whatever way you want to rank it, my husband's cash-ins at WrestleMania and SummerSlam are No. 1 and 2. But everything we do, we do it as the greatest pro wrestling couple of all time. If you try to dispute that, you're an idiot." [H/T ESPN]

It remains to be seen if Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will emerge victorious against CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
