"I like him already," "He's trash just like Vince" - Shane McMahon's son calls AEW 'cr*p'; Twitter goes crazy

Shane McMahon's son Declan is currently going viral on Wrestling Twitter for taking a massive shot at AEW and IMPACT Wrestling.

Declan McMahon's WWE Fastlane appearance received a huge reaction from fans, and many speculated that he is going to try his hand at pro wrestling in the future. Declan himself has made it known in the past that he is interested in a career in pro wrestling.

In a recent interview with WU Online, Shane McMahon's son shared his honest thoughts on AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. When asked about his "guilty pleasure" shows, Declan revealed that he is currently enjoying Breaking Bad. He also mentioned the show Yellowstone.

When the interviewer brought up AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, Declan bluntly stated that he doesn't watch "that c*ap."

Here's how Wrestling Twitter reacted to Declan's shot at AEW and IMPACT Wrestling:

Some notable reactions to Declan's comments

What does Shane McMahon's son think of a WWE career?

Shane McMahon's 19-year-old son told WU Online that running out to the ring with his dad at WrestleMania 32 was the coolest experience of his life. He then added that he isn't ruling out a potential WWE run.

Check out an excerpt from his comments:

"So, I’m never ruling it out. I would love to get in the ring maybe a couple times, but obviously you have to see if the opportunity presents itself. It’s all about the story, but we’ll see. I think a lot of fans would get behind it if we ended up doing it, and I think I’d be be pretty good at it. But you never know. Never ruling an option out. But as for now, focusing on football and school, and we’ll play that by ear." [H/T CageSideSeats]

Declan's comments targeting AEW certainly weren't taken lightly by fans of the promotion. On the other hand, many fans had a blast watching him take a shot at All Elite Wrestling.

What did you think of Declan's comments about AEW and IMPACT Wrestling?