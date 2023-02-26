"I don't like Cody when he's cutting promos by himself" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts about the RAW star (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently stated that he likes Cody Rhodes' promos when he's pitted against someone else, not the ones he delivers by himself.

The American Nightmare is one of the only talents in WWE today who is universally beloved by fans. A lot of it goes down to his ability to generate sympathy through his promos. Cody Rhodes' recent mic battle with Paul Heyman from RAW deservingly won him plaudits from fans and critics alike.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated that he didn't enjoy Cody's solo promos as much as his interactions with others.

While discussing the "Best Promo of the Year" category in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Russo also mentioned Sami Zayn, saying he wasn't the right pick as he truly shined on the mic in 2023.

"You see, bro, I like Cody when he's in there with somebody. I don't like Cody when he's cutting promos by himself. I like when he's in there with somebody. Sami...Sami didn't have any serious promos in 2022; I don't believe. Serious ones I'm talking about. He didn't do the turn in 2022," said Vince Russo (12:45 - 13:15)

Check out the full video below:

Eric Bischoff doesn't think Cody Rhodes would have been as successful in WCW as he's in WWE

In a recent chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Eric Bischoff was asked if Cody would have been a main event act in WCW during its peak days. The WWE Hall of Famer explained that since the nWo angle was hot with fans, the chances of Cody Rhodes becoming a top star would have been slim.

"So Cody [Rhodes] would have still been a very important part of Nitro, but I don't think he would have been so important that he would have gotten more attention, if you will, on television than the nWo because it was just too hot," said Eric Bischoff

Sean Slate @slate_s42 WWE officials are “incredibly impressed” with how much appealing Rhodes is in terms of his ability to sell merchandise to younger fans.



The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

