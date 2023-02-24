Current WWE main eventer wouldn't have been as successful in WCW, says Eric Bischoff (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Cody Rhodes, but he doesn't think The American Nightmare would have reached his current level if he had been a part of WCW in its prime.

The former RAW general manager was asked if the former AEW star would have been a top guy on Monday Nitro in 1996. That was arguably the promotion's best-ever year, with Bischoff leading them to incredible heights thanks to the nWo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, the former WCW President claimed Cody Rhodes would not have been as important as the Hulk Hogan-led faction. However, Bischoff did praise him, even picking the WWE star for 'Babyface of the Year' in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

Here is what he said:

"Everything [in WCW] was different in '96. Honestly, it's hard to say what I would have done back then. But, man, the nWo was so strong and so hot, and all of the focus was on the nWo for a good year and a half or two years. I think it would have been hard for me to put anybody ahead of the nWo at that time," said Eric Bischoff.

He continued:

"So Cody [Rhodes] would have still been a very important part of Nitro, but I don't think he would have been so important that he would have gotten more attention, if you will, on television than the nWo because it was just too hot," he added. [From 11:34 to 12:15]

You can check out the entire interview here:

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39

After winning the 2023 Royal Rumble Match, The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Hollywood.

The build to the match has been pretty good, with Cody Rhodes engaging in promo battles with Paul Heyman. He even confronted Sami Zayn before his match against The Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber.

WWE fans are waiting for Cody and Roman to come face-to-face, which will spark further anticipation for their 'Mania main event. However, it remains to be seen if Rhodes will actually win the big one at Reigns' expense.

