Cody Rhodes has surprising reaction to his WWE RAW segment being cut short

Last night's episode of WWE RAW went relatively smoothly, but the segment between Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman was seemingly cut short. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner took to Twitter to address his lack of mic time during his promo with The Wiseman on the show.

Heyman only appeared on WWE RAW via the titantron, as he wore a neck brace to sell the stunner he received from Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber. He mentioned how much busier The American Nightmare's schedule would be if he defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

The Tribal Chief's special counsel then claimed he would keep Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes, "warm on cold nights" in his absence. The 2023 Royal Rumble winner did not get a chance to address that comment, with the segment being quickly wrapped up.

However, Rhodes tweeted about it, apologizing to the fans in Ottawa who attended WWE RAW last night for his promo time being cut short:

"Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night," tweeted Cody Rhodes.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Cody Rhodes comes face-to-face with Paul Heyman following his personal comments on Brandi. His feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline is just starting to heat up.

Cody Rhodes' merchandise was popular at WWE RAW

The American Nightmare mentioned in his tweet that he didn't expect his merchandise to be so popular on WWE RAW, indicating that it was sold out. This comes after the talk that Cody Rhodes is among the top stars in the company when it comes to merch sales.

The former Intercontinental Champion is reportedly alongside Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn in that respect as WrestleMania 39 approaches. He will headline Night Two of the event against The Tribal Chief. Whether Cody wins or not is a different question.

