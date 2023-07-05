"I don't like where this is headed", "No to a triple threat" - WWE Universe goes berserk at 38-year-old potentially challenging Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has been the centerpiece of the WWE's flagship program in recent times. The World Heavyweight Champion kicked off this week's RAW. Before his storyline with The Judgment Day could continue, The Visionary met an old foe.

Cody Rhodes interrupted Rollins' opening segment before the former was interrupted by the returning Brock Lesnar.

The WWE Universe believes The American Nightmare will eventually clash with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While interestingly, a triple threat also featuring Brock Lesnar was thrown into the mix as a potential blockbuster match for SummerSlam.

The commentators played well in presenting the two as Batman and Joker. Check out some fan reactions below to the Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins segment on Monday Night RAW:

Michael Benavides @mikeygb182 @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWE Rollins I dont like where this is headed. Cody needs to finish his story with roman, Brock doesnt need another title. Seth can defend the title with anyone else. No to a triple threat. If they want cody vs brock fine. @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins I dont like where this is headed. Cody needs to finish his story with roman, Brock doesnt need another title. Seth can defend the title with anyone else. No to a triple threat. If they want cody vs brock fine.

Austinx316x @Austinx316x @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWE Rollins Seeing Seth and Cody again is like seeing Austin and Rock and both of them Now are Big time babyface @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins Seeing Seth and Cody again is like seeing Austin and Rock and both of them Now are Big time babyface https://t.co/vJgpO0NGZG

LuvYT @LuvYT_ @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWE Rollins Time for some Beast shenanigans, honestly a triple threat between all 3 would be fantastic, all 3 have a bunch of history together and it would be a better shot of momentum for Cody than just nonstop standard Lesnar matches. @WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins Time for some Beast shenanigans, honestly a triple threat between all 3 would be fantastic, all 3 have a bunch of history together and it would be a better shot of momentum for Cody than just nonstop standard Lesnar matches.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes had arguably the feud of the year in 2022, with three straight victories for The American Nightmare. That is a major feather in the cap of the 38-year-old. Will he set his sights on his arch-rival, who is now the World Heavyweight Champion?

Seth Rollins on real-life beef with the 38-year-old WWE Superstar

Both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins had openly admitted their dislike towards each other many times in the past.

Speaking to Daniel Cormier of ESPN, Rollins explained his frustration with WWE's treatment of Rhodes, who headlined this year's WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. The Visionary believes he deserves that spot:

"I feel like, what he's [Rhodes] getting... I'm just not entirely comfortable with it. That just creates some natural friction between the two of us. When tempers flare, tempers flare. There is a little truth to that, but I can't get into too many details. There is some level of mutual respect, there has to be in this industry, but at the same time, there is animosity as well," Rollins said. [H/T: Fightful]

SRFans Media @SRFansMedia #TeamRollins



30th June 2023 Video of the Week (a little late) Thread: RAW 6th June 2022 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes #SethRollins 30th June 2023 Video of the Week (a little late) Thread: RAW 6th June 2022 Seth 'Freakin' Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes #SethRollins #TeamRollinshttps://t.co/llKwc7j0Lo

The two apparently had some backstage issues, but buried the hatchet recently, according to Cody Rhodes. Is The American Nightmare going to become World Heavyweight Champion by pulling off yet another victory over Seth Rollins in the coming months?

What are your thoughts on Cody Rhodes facing Seth Rollins for the title? Does The American Nightmare need to finish the story with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

