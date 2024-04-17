"I didn't like what I saw" - WWE Hall of Famer details why he decided to retire spontaneously during his second run

WWE was a different place under the previous regime. However, it has changed drastically with new forces in play following a successful merger. Meanwhile, Kurt Angle recently opened up about why he decided to retire spontaneously at WrestleMania 35.

Kurt Angle's return to the Stamford-based promotion was celebrated because he returned to the promotion after over a decade. The Olympic Gold medalist was featured in high-profile feuds and matches for the next two years before he retired at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Angle has previously expressed his desire to face John Cena in his retirement match. Speaking on Wrestling Life, the six-time World Champion revealed why he spontaneously retired from in-ring competition when the company had other plans for him.

"I could tell a lot of fans could tell that I was not the same wrestler when I went to WWE the second time than what I was last time in WWE or TNA. I looked older, I wrestled like I was older. I felt like I was looking like an old man and I didn't like what I saw. So that's when I told Vince I need to retire at WrestleMania (35). He's like I've plans for you wrestling after that. I said I can't do it. I'm too old, I'm too banged up and I don't want the fans remembering me as the person that's wrestling right now. I want them to remember me from a long time ago (...) That's why I retired spontaneously because I didn't like what I saw." [From 10:25 to 11:40]

He revealed that they had plans for him in the coming year. However, Angle decided it was for the best and retired after losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania in New Jersey.

Kurt Angle wanted to return to WWE sooner than originally planned

Kurt Angle's legacy was slowly erased in the Stamford-based promotion after joining TNA. However, the star did some of the best work of his career in the former IMPACT wrestling promotion and put the company on the map.

However, while speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Angle revealed that he wanted to return to WWE when his first contract with TNA had ended.

"So I knew that they probably wouldn't give me that money that I was making. So I figured you know what it's time to think about going back to WWE. And I also want to go back because I wanted to go back for the fans and to thank them, the WWE Universe, because I had six and a half Incredible Years in WWE. And I wanted to go back and thank the fans personally and perform for them before I retired." [H/T - CVV]

The veteran also got to work with The Shield before hanging up the boots.

