Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Saraya (fka Paige) recently shared an interesting career path she would have pursued if she had not found success in professional wrestling.

The 30-year-old departed World Wrestling Entertainment last year after the company decided not to renew her contract. She spent several years on the shelf due to an injury sustained by a kick from Sasha Banks at a live event in 2017.

She returned to the ring last November at AEW's Full Gear event in New Jersey. Saraya defeated Britt Baker in a singles match to pick up her first victory in All Elite Wrestling.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion is scheduled to team up with Toni Storm to battle AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Britt Baker this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Speaking with RJ City on AEW's Hey! (EW) show, Saraya disclosed that she prefers animals to people. She added that she would have likely become a zoologist if her wrestling career didn't pan out as she had hoped.

“Animals are just a lot better than people. I don’t like a lot of people. My first goal was to become a zoologist.” [H/T Ringside News]

Saraya suggests former WWE Superstar is scared to wrestle her again

Sasha Banks made her shocking debut for NJPW as Mercedes Moné at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI. The two former WWE Superstars are set to battle for the title at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

In a recent interview with Metro, Saraya praised Mercedes for taking her career into her own hands and joked that Monémighty be too scared to get into the ring with her again. The 30-year-old added that anyone that gets to share the ring with The CEO is "very lucky."

"Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again." [H/T Fightful]

Saraya has already made an impact in the AEW women's division and has arguably brought some star power to the promotion. It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Moné, or any other former WWE star, shows up in All Elite Wrestling in 2023.

