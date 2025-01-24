"I don't like Phil" - Seth Rollins called CM Punk cancer while shooting on him during interview (Throwback)

CM Punk and Seth Rollins took somewhat similar paths to WWE, and have been compared to each other at times. Punk vs. Rollins is also a big part of The Shield's history, and their own saga continued when the Chicagoan returned to WWE in 2023. An extremely explosive occurrence between the two fueled the drama we're seeing currently.

Punk and Rollins are at least able to work together now as the first RAW of 2025 saw Punk win the 19-minute main event. This was a rematch of the final show of the red brand in 2013, where Punk won the 18-minute opener. The rivalry playing out on WWE TV in 2024 and 2025 is very interesting as The Visionary's most savage remarks about The Best In The World were made around eight months before Punk's AEW exit.

The Visionary has seen Punk as a cancer in the past. Speaking to Nick Hausman at a WWE 2K23 event during Royal Rumble Weekend in 2023, Rollins was asked about the controversial AEW All Out 2022 incident, which turned chaotic after The Straight-Edge Savior's post-show remarks aimed at The Elite, and if he wanted to see Punk back in WWE.

"Philly Phil... stay away. Stay away, you cancer... get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil, he's a jerk. 'Did we just figure that out?' Did we just figure that out... no! Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh, no. Dude, did he say that?' Yeah... no, he's a jerk. Come on... we figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back, go do something else. Bye, bye, bye... see you later," Seth Rollins said. [H/T to Fightful]

WWE reportedly had plans to do CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41 in April. However, plans changed and the match was moved up to RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6. Punk is rumored to face names like Roman Reigns or Gunther at 'Mania, while Rollins is also rumored to face The Ring General, among others.

Seth Rollins set for WWE SNME and RAW

WWE is gearing up for its final shows before the 38th annual Royal Rumble. The PLE is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The 38th Saturday Night's Main Event will air tomorrow from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. WWE will then head to State Farm Arena for Monday's go-home episode of RAW. Seth Rollins has not been announced for any match or segment on either show, but he is advertised to appear by the promotion and the arena. CM Punk is not.

After next Friday's SmackDown, WWE will invade Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for Royal Rumble. CM Punk was the first RAW Superstar to declare his spot in the 30-Man Royal Rumble, while Seth Rollins announced his entry the following week.

