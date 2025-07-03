"I was like, what?" - Wrestling veteran recalls live reaction to Ron Killings’ shocking WWE comeback (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Konnan recently discussed his reaction to Ron Killings' shocking return to WWE. The star made a surprise return at Money in the Bank last month.

Killings is one of the most beloved stars on the WWE roster. The 53-year-old in-ring veteran was released from the company, sparking outrage from fellow wrestlers and fans. This pushed the company to hire him back and book his return at Money in the Bank.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Konnan recalled being in Los Angeles during Money in the Bank. He mentioned that Lola Vice was around and started screaming when Ron appeared on the screen. The wrestling legend was happy to see Killings back because he had hoped to work with the star after his association with WWE through Lucha Libre AAA.

"I was in the lobby of the hotel in L.A., and some of the wrestlers were watching Money in the Bank, like got a phone or something, right, at the bar. And then all of a sudden I heard, you know, Lola Vice? She goes, 'Oh, this guy, no, no, no.' And I was like, 'Did somebody get hurt?' And then they were like, 'No, it's Ron Killings.' And I was like, 'What?' Because I was very sad that Ron Killings got fired. Like, one week before I got in, we hadn't worked together since TNA. He also worked with me in Mexico. And one of the reasons I was happy when we started to work with WWE is because I said, I'm going to get to see old friends." [From 1:37 onwards]

Killings is now a prominent face on SmackDown. He is currently starting a feud with Aleister Black after weeks of tensions with John Cena.

