"I liked that because of its simplicity and its brutality" - Former WWE manager picks Gunther's match for major award (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels Gunther and Sheamus put on a masterpiece match at Clash at the Castle.

Heading into the UK premium live event, Sheamus was on his quest to win the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. This was the biggest challenge for Gunther since the Celtic Warrior would have a large group of fans in Cardiff cheering him on.

The two superstars put on a barn burner. Despite coming up short in the bout, Sheamus received a standing ovation from the fans in attendance.

On the Smack Talk podcast this week, Dutch Mantell shared his pick for match of the year for The Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He mentioned his pick was the Intercontinental Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

The former WWE manager mentioned that the match was simple yet hard-hitting, the perfect recipe for a classic battle.

"From 2022? When did Gunther have his match with Sheamus? [...] I liked that the best. I liked that because of its simplicity and its brutality. The people sat back and said, 'Wow! These guys are laying it in.' And I know Sheamus and I've heard of Gunther. They don't mind that," Mantell noted. [From 18: 30 - 19:08]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

Gunther led Imperium to another victory on WWE SmackDown

Imperium was scheduled to take on the team of Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss this week on SmackDown.

There was plenty of history among the six men as Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap all contested for the Intercontinental Title but could not win.

After much back-and-forth, the Intercontinental Champion secured the win for Imperium with a massive powerbomb to Moss.

McIntyre was watching the action at ringside when the Viking Raiders attacked him after the match, leading to a chaotic brawl outside the squared circle.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's choice? Which epic showdown was the Match of the Year in your opinion? You can cast your votes here.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes