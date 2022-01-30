"I’ll go back later and watch" – Becky Lynch reveals why she missed Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble

Becky Lynch has revealed she missed the first match of WWE's 2022 Royal Rumble. Seth Rollins took on Roman Reigns to kick things off, but the RAW Women's Champion was busy with her daughter and thus missed the match.

WWE's annual Royal Rumble premium live event took place last night with Rollins and Reigns kicking things off. Lynch was involved in her own singles match later on in the night, where she defeated Doudrop to retain her title.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated after the Rumble, Lynch revealed why she missed the first match starring her husband. She added that the bout took place as she was nursing her child and getting ready for her own match. However, she confirmed she would watch it later. She said:

"I was with my one-year-old who I was nursing, and I was trying to get ready and concentrate. These days are crazy, but I'll go back later and watch his match. I cannot wait to see it. And being a mother and doing what I'm doing, it's an extra motivational factor. I'm showing my baby girl that you can be as good as you want at whatever you love. That's what I'm focused on, being better than I have ever been. I love all the accolades, but I love the challenge of being better. And I love the challenge of making sure the women's division stays elevated."

Becky Lynch defeated Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble

Doudrop wanted to prove herself in the ring against Becky Lynch. The Scottish superstar had become the #1 contender by defeating the likes of Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan.

Doudrop's style and size offered a unique challenge for the RAW Women's Champion. In a recent SI interview, she touched on the agility that she brought to the ring. She also mentioned that she wanted to use this opportunity to display her full potential.

"I'm as agile as they come. The other only wrestler my size that can move better than me is Keith Lee. My style is going to work particularly well with Becky's style. This is my chance to let out my full potential, and I'm excited to make the most of this opportunity."

Doudrop took the match to Becky and threatened to take the title. However, Big Time Becks managed to get things going her way and retain her championship at the premium live event.

