A longtime friend of both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, Wade Barrett, recently spoke about the possibility of one day reuniting with the two WWE stars in the ring.

Before the three former champions began their WWE journeys, Sheamus, McIntyre, and Barrett all worked together on the British independent wrestling scene as they looked to make names for themselves.

With Barrett now working on SmackDown as a commentator, Wade was recently asked on the Out of Character podcast if he would be open to teaming up with McIntyre and Sheamus, who are currently part of the blue brand roster.

"Which will inevitably end up with Sheamus giving me a brogue kick I already know how this whole arc of storyline will finish, because anytime I had any interaction with Sheamus across my entire career, I always ended up with his big size 14 boot right in my nose. I’ll let them pitch it to me but in the back of my head I’m like, ‘okay how long till that Brogue kick comes,'" said the former Nexus leader. [From 18:44 to 19:06]

While Wade Barrett did not reach the same career heights as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, the English-born star has been a key inspiration for many of his countryfolk who are part of WWE today.

Wade Barrett on a possible match with Drew McIntyre

The former leader of The Nexus has not wrestled since May 2016. However, considering his age, many are hopeful may return to action one day and compete in a WWE ring.

During a recent interview with El Brunch De WWE, Barrett was asked which current WWE Superstar he would be interested in facing if he was to make his comeback:

"But I will say this, I'm healthy, I'm fit, if the right opportunity came along to get back in the ring to compete against I don't know, maybe Drew McIntyre. Then maybe I can be convinced to get back in the ring once again, we will see, so to be decided." [H/T Sportskeeda]

While Barrett may not be in the ring anytime soon, Drew McIntyre's next huge profile showdown will take place at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 5, against Karrion Kross in a Steel Cage match.

What is your favorite Wade Barrett WWE moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Out of Character and give a H/T credit to Sportskeeda if you use quotes from this article.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes