"I'll make them remember" - Former champion sends a bold message to WWE Universe following RAW

A former champion interacted with a member of the WWE Universe today on social media and vowed to make everyone remember how good he is.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet have become a tag team and were picked by the red brand during this year's WWE Draft. The unlikely duo has become an entertaining act but isn't featured on the show every week. A fan took to Twitter to send a message to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

The fan claimed that Ricochet is the best champion that the company doesn't know they have. The 34-year-old responded by vowing to make WWE and everyone else remember him.

"Don’t worry everyone seems to forget. I’ll make them remember," tweeted Ricochet.

The Viking Raiders want WWE RAW star Ricochet to induct them into the Hall of Fame

Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders have a long ways to go in their career, but the duo has already made it known that they would like for Ricochet to induct them into the Hall of Fame down the line.

The Viking Raiders joined the company in 2018 and have captured the RAW Tag Team Champions once. Valhalla, formerly known as Sarah Logan, returned to the company as the team's manager last year.

In an exclusive interview with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Viking Raiders were asked who they would like to give their induction speech at the Hall of Fame. Erik named Ricochet because he has known the veteran since before they both joined WWE.

"And he's been here; we came to NXT together; we came to the main roster together. We have been in such pivotal moments in each other's careers that I think it would be fitting if we are going into the Hall of Fame; he's (Ricochet) the one who gives the speech," added Erik. (4:22 - 5:10)

Ricochet competed in the Battle Royal that took place this past Monday night on RAW. Mustafa Ali emerged victorious and is scheduled to square off against Gunther at Night of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown to capture the title.

