"I'll never wear it again" – Liv Morgan reflects on worrying moment in WWE match

Liv Morgan has opened up about when her ring gear broke during a WWE match.

In 2021, Morgan lasted six minutes and 37 seconds in the Women's Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Peyton Royce. The former SmackDown Women's Champion wore Christina Aguilera-inspired attire for the event. However, she soon realized that her top was broken.

On the latest WWE Break It Down episode, Morgan said she does not plan to wrestle in the outfit again.

"My top broke in the Rumble and it wasn't good. It wasn't good. But I still really do like it and it's very pretty. I'll never wear it again. Those chaps are really cool, though. I'm looking back like, ooh, maybe I can bring the chaps back. I feel like the Royal Rumble is kind of like the place where if you're gonna do something different as like a one-off, that's the place to get away with it." [2:13 – 2:35]

Morgan often wears unique ring gear at Premium Live Events. She and Rhea Ripley dressed as Catwoman and Batman at WrestleMania 38.

Liv Morgan wanted to be eliminated immediately

A two-time Royal Rumble runner-up, Liv Morgan has gained lots of experience in the 30-woman match in recent years.

Back in 2021, she wanted to be eliminated as soon as possible due to the issues she had with her clothing:

"This was actually functional but I think it was just, respectfully [laughs], it was just made a little bit poorly," Morgan continued. "So the first thing I did, the top broke in the back and luckily I had something underneath it because my whole back was out, and I pretty much just [thought] eliminate me, eliminate me, get me out of here because my gear is broken." [2:36 – 2:57]

Morgan also revealed why another ring gear choice in 2023 led to her getting in trouble behind the scenes.

