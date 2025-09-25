  • home icon
  WWE
  "I'll Rock Bottom his candy a**" - The Rock on returning to WWE to face 32-year-old fighter

"I'll Rock Bottom his candy a**" - The Rock on returning to WWE to face 32-year-old fighter

By Sherjeel Malik
Modified Sep 25, 2025 15:15 GMT
The Rock. [Image credits: wwe.com]
The Rock. [Image credits: wwe.com]

The Rock has opened up about facing a 32-year-old fighter if he returns to WWE. The Brahma Bull last competed in the ring at WrestleMania XL, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Even though he showed up in WWE earlier this year, he has remained away from wrestling a competitive match. Now, during an interview with KISS XTRA, The Rock was asked about UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall being interested in giving WWE a shot.

He was asked whether he would be up for being the British MMA fighter's first match in WWE.

"There's one answer as The Rock, which is 'I'll Rock Bottom his candy a**.' But then there's the other answer, which is, 'I love Tom I've got a lot of respect for him,'" he said.
The People's Champion then praised Aspinall and said though professional wrestling isn't for everybody, the UFC fighter would be fun to watch.

"I think he would be a great WWE performer. He's a kind of guy you just already know who's just disciplined and committed, and he's a fan, and that's the thing, right? with the fighters. We've had a lot of fighters try and crossover into WWE, and it's not always for everybody. But Tom would be fun," he added.
You can watch the video below:

Over the years, WWE fans have seen a few MMA fighters cross over into the squared circle with mixed results.

The Rock revealed the reason behind his incredible weight loss

A few weeks ago, The Rock showed up at the Venice Film Festival having lost a lot of weight. His slim look took many by surprise, and the WWE icon recently revealed the reason behind his drastic change.

In an interview with SPORTbible, he said that he gained 30 pounds for his role in The Smashing Machine, and he is now shedding weight for a new role in a different movie.

Reportedly, he will play Chicken Man, a 70-year-old, in an adaptation of the Lizard Music novel. This movie will see him team up with Benny Safdie, who is also the director of The Smashing Machine.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit KISS XTRA and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sherjeel Malik

Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling.

