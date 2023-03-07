"I’ll smack him" - UFC megastar jokes about attacking Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest WWE stars to crossover to the UFC. He had an incredible career in the MMA promotion before returning to professional wrestling. Fellow UFC legend Daniel Cormier recently joked about smacking him at WrestleMania 39.

Daniel Cormier is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and upon his retirement, became a commentator. He made a special WWE appearance at Extreme Rules 2022 in October when he served as the referee for the Fight Pit match between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Don’t be surprised if we see Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier.



At Wrestlemania in LA next year…



DC is officially in the WWE system and Brock Lesnar has no clear opponent for Mania. Don’t be surprised if we see Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier. At Wrestlemania in LA next year…DC is officially in the WWE system and Brock Lesnar has no clear opponent for Mania. https://t.co/CwZzwXa6LN

The 43-year old will be present ay WrestleMania 39, leading the coverage on ESPN's behalf. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he said the following:

“I’m going to WrestleMania,” says Cormier. “The first week of April for ESPN, I’ll be leading the coverage for WrestleMania. I’m so excited about it. I’m getting more opportunities for ESPN, and I’m so thankful for that. So I’ll be at WrestleMania, just in a different capacity, and we’ll see what the future holds down the line.”

He then joked about smacking the Beast Incarnate if he stepped in his way:

“If Brock steps in my way?” Cormier asks with a laugh. “I’ll smack him upside his head.” (h/t: Sports Illustrated)

Daniel Cormier has commented on a potential WWE match against Brock Lesnar

Daniel Cormier and Brock Lesnar never fought inside the Octagon, despite expectations being high for a clash between the two. The 10-time WWE Champion was at ringside at UFC 226 in 2018 when Cormier defeated Stipe Miocic.

Brent Welwany @BrentWelwany Trowback to when Brock Lesnar went at it with Daniel Cormier in the Octagon at UFC 226 Trowback to when Brock Lesnar went at it with Daniel Cormier in the Octagon at UFC 226 https://t.co/FOdLbnEtNW

After his win, Cormier called out the former King of the Ring winner and he obliged. Brock Lesnar shoved Cormier, which got fans excited about a possible bout, but it never happened. Cormier commented on a potential match against Lesnar in WWE:

“No, I’ve not heard anything about that. That’s the thing, when something like this happens, and this is honestly very good for me because people start to talk. So, if people start talking, going, ‘Oh my goodness! I remember when him and Brock were in the octagon.’ It seems to make a lot of sense but as you know, just because something makes sense doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen. So no, there is no talk of me fighting Brock Lesnar.” (h/t: TalkSport)

Brock Lesnar faced Cain Velasquez a few years back in a rematch from their UFC days so there could be a future clash between him and Cormier in the future.

