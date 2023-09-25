"I'll be in touch this week" - The Rock makes heartwarming gesture toward WWE fan

The Rock recently made a heartwarming gesture toward a WWE fan.

Steven Wright Jr., known as "Mr. Wright Way" on YouTube, took to social media to tell a story about his history with The People's Champion. Wright noted that he got injured and lost his leg on his 21st birthday, and many of his shipmates in the Navy sent him matches of The Rock to help get him through it.

Wright stated that he got to meet The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment at WWE WrestleMania 19, but lost the photograph the two took together. He thanked The Rock for everything and said that he hoped to get an autograph from him someday.

The 51-year-old star responded to Wright's message on social media and promised to get him an autograph soon. He thanked Wright for his service and said that he would be in touch with him this week.

"Thank you for this story! I’m very sorry to hear about what happened. I will send you my REAL autograph 😊 ✍🏾 cos that ain’t my writing though I appreciate the genuine effort made by whoever got that for you. I’ll send you some other gifts as well! I’ll be in touch this week and most importantly, thank you for your service brother 🇺🇸👊🏾," he posted.

Jim Cornette reacts to The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown

The Rock made a shocking return to the company during the September 15th edition of WWE SmackDown.

Pat McAfee kicked off the show, but he was rudely interrupted by Austin Theory. After the former United States Champion mocked the crowd in Denver, The Rock showed up to a thunderous ovation. He got the entire crowd to chant that Austin Theory was an a**hole and hit him with the People's Elbow as well.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran claimed that he loved The Rock's return on WWE SmackDown because he got the audience involved. He added that he hadn't heard a reaction like that from the crowd in some time.

"They were throwing him their children... When’s the last time you heard them scream for one of these schmucks that are on the show every week?" He continued, "That’s the point of being over, it doesn’t have to be good... I loved it. It was a star working people and getting them to respond. We don’t see that anymore," said Cornette. [From 08:37 - 09:18]

The Brahma Bull recently disclosed that he was set to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39, but it never came to fruition. Only time will tell if the dream match will finally take place next year at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

