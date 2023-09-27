"I'll be the villain you can blame" - 28-year-old sends cryptic message following WWE RAW

A 28-year-old superstar has shared a cryptic message following this week's WWE RAW.

Tegan Nox returned from a WWE hiatus on last night's edition of the red brand. She battled Natalya in a singles match, with the winner earning a title shot against NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Man had a conversation with Nox backstage before the bout and revealed that she was rooting for her.

Nox was reportedly scheduled to answer Becky Lynch's Open Challenge last week but was replaced by Natalya just before the show. Tegan Nox picked up the victory and will challenge for the NXT Women's Championship on the October 2 edition of RAW. Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend the title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at NXT No Mercy this Saturday night.

Following her victory on RAW, Nox took to Instagram to share a cryptic message. She quoted a lyric from the popular metal band In This Moment and shared a photo from last night's show in her Instagram post below.

"I’ll be the villain you can blame🎶," she wrote.

Becky Lynch tells Tegan Nox she has to claim her worth on WWE RAW

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Tegan Nox had a brief conversation backstage last night on WWE RAW.

Big Time Becks told Nox that she had someone like her in mind when she made the Open Challenge last week and saw her at the curtain backstage. Nox claimed that she decided not to accept the challenge because she saw Natalya was there as well and that she decided to let the veteran have the match. Lynch told Nox that she had to claim.

"You can't do that. You've got to step on some toes. You've got to claim your worth. Look, I have a big match on Saturday at No Mercy, but I want you to be next in line," she said. [From 00:24 - 00:34]

Tegan Nox returned to the company in December 2022 to rescue Liv Morgan from an attack by Damage CTRL. Her return has been very underwhelming so far, but she has the chance to change that by capturing the NXT Women's Championship next week on WWE RAW.

