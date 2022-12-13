"I was looking forward to the character" - Former WWE personality compares RAW Superstar to Bray Wyatt (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke highly of RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis and said he had a great wrestling mindset.

Lumis appeared on this week's episode of RAW when he and Johnny Gargano bought a ton of WWE merchandise from the stalls to distribute among fans in the spirit of Christmas. All these purchases were made from their settlement money coming out of The Miz's pockets.

This week on Legion of RAW, Russo discussed Dexter Lumis and his character work. He detailed that the man behind the character, Sam Shaw, was a very intelligent worker who understood the business and likened him to Bray Wyatt. However, he did not understand why WWE was pushing him as a silent stalker distributing Christmas gifts.

"I was looking forward to the character Dexter Lumis was going to be. I wrote a little for this guy when I was consulting for this guy, Sam Shaw. We started talking and stuff through Twitter. Very, very intelligent. He's their Bray Wyatt," Russo said. "Now they got this evil, stalker, killer giving out Christmas gifts eight weeks in." [25:22 - 26:10]

The Miz and Dexter Lumis will square off next week on WWE RAW

Since Dexter Lumis earned a WWE contract at his expense, The Miz has been outraged at the RAW star.

This week, as Lumis was distributing merchandise to fans, The Miz snuck up from behind and stole the bag of money before being confronted by Adam Pearce. Johnny Gargano also told the A-Lister to return the money, but the exchange resulted in Miz asking for a rematch.

The two superstars will come face-to-face in a "Winner Takes All" Ladder Match next week on RAW. If Miz loses the encounter, he has to dress up as an elf and assist Gargano and Lumis in giving all the money away.

