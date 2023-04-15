"I don't lose any sleep over it" - Retired legend on still not being in the Hall of Fame despite starting with WWE in 1994 (Exclusive)

The WWE Hall of Fame has several deserving names, and fans have often wondered why Dutch Mantell is yet to be a part of it. During the latest Smack Talk episode, the respected veteran shared his honest opinions on being ignored for the accolade.

Having begun his career in the early 1970s, 'Dirty' Dutch Mantell rose to prominence in various territories and was amongst his generation's most hard-hitting workers. In addition to his work as a talent, Mantel was instrumental in helping the likes of The Undertaker, Sting, Kane, Steve Austin, and many other iconic wrestlers hone their skills and realize their true potential.

As his career progressed, Dutch made a name for himself as a manager, having first joined WWE in 1994 under the "Uncle Zebekiah" moniker.

He would return to WWE in 2013 as Zeb Colter and had a memorable run as the manager of "The Real Americans," Jack Swagger and Cesaro. Mantell also worked with Alberto Del Rio before leaving the company in 2016 and, barring a brief run at IMPACT Wrestling in 2017, has stayed away from being an active personality in a wrestling promotion.

When asked why WWE had not added him to the WWE Hall of Fame, the 73-year-old had the following to say on Sportskeeda's YouTube channel:

"The Hall of Fame, a lot of people have asked me that. I don't lose any sleep over it. If they want to do it, fine, I'd got to see what it pays first before I go in there (laughs). But some people have asked me that. If it happens, it happens; if it don't, it don't! I don't lose any sleep over it whatsoever." [19:30 – 20:00]

Who did WWE induct into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023?

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony was more unique than previous years as Rey Mysterio was given the honor despite still wrestling for WWE. Konan, who last appeared for the promotion in 1992, arguably delivered one of the greatest HOF speeches ever while inducting his long-time friend.

Continuing the tradition of inducting a female wrestler, Stacy Keibler found a spot this year, and in case you missed it, Dutch Mantell wasn't too pleased with the decision.

Despite never competing in WWE, former WCW star The Great Muta went into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and deservedly so for his seemingly incomparable legacy and impact in Japan.

The Celebrity Wing also witnessed a worthy name go in for a change in the form of the late great comedian Andy Kaufman. Tim White was posthumously awarded the Warrior Award, surprisingly becoming the first referee to be a part of the Hall of Fame.

Who would you like to see go into the HOF in 2024? Share your choices in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes