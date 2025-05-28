"I love what he's doing" - WWE legend praises Karrion Kross

A WWE Hall of Famer recently praised Karrion Kross for his work and commented on his rise in popularity. The former NXT Champion had a backstage confrontation with Sami Zayn during last night's episode of WWE RAW.

Ad

Speaking on the Something to Wrestle With podcast, JBL praised Kross' work and noted that he has used social media to his benefit. He added that he admired what Kross was doing and complimented the veteran for betting on himself.

“It’s really unique what he’s doing, I admire what he’s doing. It’s — you know, you can take your lot in life and you can just swallow it. Or you can say, That’s my lot in life, but I’m going to change that,’ and he’s changing it. And that’s what I would recommend. Right now, you can do so much with social media. I think you can hurt yourself — and I think a lot of guys do — or you can help yourself. And I think guys like Karrion are doing a wonderful job with that," he said.

Ad

Trending

The legend added that he was not sure if Karrion Kross had a plan but was excited to see what happened moving forward on WWE RAW.

"He’s obviously a very smart guy, and I think he’s doing — I love what he’s doing. I think it’s fun. I don’t know where he’s going with it. I don’t know if he has a plan. I feel like he probably does, but it’ll be interesting to see what happens," he added. [H/T: 411mania]

Ad

You can check out JBL's comments in the video below:

Ad

Kross told Sami Zayn that he would never win the World Heavyweight Championship during last night's episode of RAW. Zayn went on to lose his Money in the Bank qualifying match in the main event.

WWE legend comments on Karrion Kross' booking

Wrestling veteran X-Pac (Sean Waltman) recently commented on Karrion Kross being frustrated with his booking in WWE.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, X-Pac praised Kross' talent and added that he understood the RAW star's frustration with the company. X-Pac noted that the 39-year-old had a great look and likely wanted an opportunity to show what he was capable of.

Ad

"I could see a guy like Karrion Kross being frustrated, feeling like he's got all this talent [and] a hell of a look. You know, 'Hey, man, I'm right here.' Give him the ball. See how far he runs with it," Waltman said. [From 43:57 to 44:14]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the storyline between Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn on RAW in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More