Veteran offers major suggestion for Karrion Kross' WWE booking

Karrion Kross has been making the rounds in the wrestling world ever since his explicit rant following WWE WrestleMania 41. Recently, two-time Hall of Famer X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, reflected on The Doomwalker's booking.
The Herald of Doomsday did not compete at WrestleMania 41. However, he interfered during the one-on-one match between AJ Styles and Logan Paul. Kross tried to encourage The Phenomenal One to turn villainous by using the brass knuckles on his opponent. However, Styles refused to do so and took out the 39-year-old star instead.
Following his absence from the WrestleMania match card in Las Vegas, Kross voiced his frustration with the company's booking. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, X-Pac stated that the former NXT Champion possessed significant talent, a compelling on-screen presence, and a strong look.
The veteran proposed that WWE should provide Karrion Kross with an opportunity to demonstrate his full potential.
"I could see a guy like Karrion Kross being frustrated, feeling like he's got all this talent [and] a hell of a look. You know, 'Hey, man, I'm right here.' Give him the ball. See how far he runs with it," Waltman said. [From 43:57 to 44:14]
You can watch the entire episode below:
Karrion Kross reveals he suffered an injury during his match against AJ Styles on WWE RAW
The former leader of The Final Testament was in action against AJ Styles on the April 14, 2025, edition of RAW. In the end, the former WWE World Champion managed to emerge victorious.
In the documentary The Killer, on his YouTube channel, Karrion Kross revealed that he ruptured his eardrum during his match against The Phenomenal One. However, he continued the bout despite the injury.
"One hour into repairing his ruptured ear, Kevin passes out from the pain, loses color, and breaks into a full-body sweat. He did not sell it."
Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Kross in the coming weeks.
