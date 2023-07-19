"I love you friend" - WWE Superstar wishes Mandy Rose on her birthday with a heartfelt message

Mandy Rose recently celebrated her 33rd birthday and received a handful of heartfelt wishes from her former WWE colleagues, including Sonya Deville.

The stars are former tag team partners. They initially started as part of Absolution, a trio consisting of Paige (aka Saraya). Rose and Deville eventually broke away from the group and started teaming up as Fire and Desire. Outside of wrestling, the duo has a donut business together.

Taking to her Instagram story, Deville shared a heartfelt message for her close friend. The newly crowned Women's Tag Team Champion also expressed her love for the Golden Goddess.

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY TO MY BESTIE! MY SISTER! I LOVE YOU FRIEND THROUGH IT ALL WE ALWAYS HERE FOR EACH OTHER @MANDYSACS," wrote Deville.

What was Sonya Deville's message after she and Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships?

This past Monday on RAW, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green became the new Women's Tag Team Champions. They defeated the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Taking to Instagram, Deville shared a video of her receiving her new championship side plates. She also boldly claimed that this was the beginning of the greatest title reign in WWE history.

Deville said:

"Just doing what champions do over here getting my official name plate, put on my title. No big deal, I don't know where Chelsea went, I kind of lost her but just important champ things over here. By the way, this is day one of the greatest title of the history of the WWE."

This was Deville's first championship victory in the company. She has been a part of the company since 2015, when she first broke onto the scene as part of Tough Enough.

