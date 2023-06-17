WWE Payback holds a special place in Roman Reigns' heart as that was the night he officially began his journey as The Tribal Chief and the longest championship reign in modern history. However, fans went berserk over the possibility of Reigns finally losing the title at the event to Jey Uso.

In 2020, Roman Reigns pulled off the biggest heist in the company. He agreed to compete in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship, only to show up in the final five minutes of the match. Reigns dethroned Bray Wyatt for the title by pinning Braun Strowman.

It's been nearly three years, and the company is holding the same event towards the end of September 2023. Fans believe Roman Reigns' first major rival as Tribal Chief, Jey Uso, will once again face The Head of the Table to finally dethrone him on his third anniversary as the champion.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Christopher Harris @Chris2001Harris @reigns_era What If Roman Loses The Title At Payback I Mean Would Be Crazy Since That Was The PPV Where He Won It @reigns_era What If Roman Loses The Title At Payback I Mean Would Be Crazy Since That Was The PPV Where He Won It

B.E.M. @TheOfficialBEM

Jey steps up one more time. It all comes to together. It’s time for Jey Uso to become the tribal chief and dethrone Roman Reigns. WWE @WWE



🎟️ Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am ET via



wwe.com/article/pittsb… #WWEPayback will emanate LIVE from Pittsburgh's @PPGPaintsArena on Saturday, Sept. 2!🎟️ Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am ET via @Ticketmaster #WWEPayback will emanate LIVE from Pittsburgh's @PPGPaintsArena on Saturday, Sept. 2! 🎟️ Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 27 at 10am ET via @Ticketmaster. wwe.com/article/pittsb… At the show where Roman first won it, against his first rival,Jey steps up one more time. It all comes to together. It’s time for Jey Uso to become the tribal chief and dethrone Roman Reigns. twitter.com/wwe/status/166… At the show where Roman first won it, against his first rival, Jey steps up one more time. It all comes to together. It’s time for Jey Uso to become the tribal chief and dethrone Roman Reigns. twitter.com/wwe/status/166… https://t.co/I6xSd7beQf

val 🐀🐁🧀 @erieval_

Roman vs Jimmy as Summerslam

Roman vs Jey at Payback

@reigns_era Usos vs Roman and Solo at MITBRoman vs Jimmy as SummerslamRoman vs Jey at Payback @reigns_era Usos vs Roman and Solo at MITBRoman vs Jimmy as SummerslamRoman vs Jey at Payback 👀

☝️🩸TribalChief🩸☝️ @RomanEmpireYSR Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The last time WWE hosted Payback was 3 years ago when Roman Reigns won the Universal title to kick off his historic run. The last time WWE hosted Payback was 3 years ago when Roman Reigns won the Universal title to kick off his historic run. https://t.co/v3IPFvd0I4 Could you imagine if Jey Uso got his Payback from Roman Reigns at this PLE? 🤔 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st… Could you imagine if Jey Uso got his Payback from Roman Reigns at this PLE? 🤔 twitter.com/ProWFinesse/st…

After winning the title, Reigns and Uso feuded for weeks before Jey fell in line and joined The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso returned to the company the following yearand The Bloodline was complete. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief will appear at Payback 2023.

Jey Uso needs to make a decision between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Last month, Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable when he turned on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during their title match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions 2023. After weeks of humiliation, Jimmy decided to pull the trigger and asked Jey to do the same.

However, 'Main Event' Jey Uso was conflicted and couldn't stick with either party. Jey went through a similar scenario at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair to end his association with The Bloodline. However, Jey picked his brother and the stable over Zayn.

Earlier this month, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso as he was following orders given by Reigns. Last week, Jimmy Uso accidentally attacked Jey Uso during his title match against Austin Theory. Jey has a choice to make before The Tribal Chief confronts him on SmackDown.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso will decide whether to stand next to his brother or if he will once again fall in line and reunite with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.

Do you think The Tribal Chief will lose the title at WWE Payback 2023? Sound off in the comment section below.

