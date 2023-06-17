WWE Payback holds a special place in Roman Reigns' heart as that was the night he officially began his journey as The Tribal Chief and the longest championship reign in modern history. However, fans went berserk over the possibility of Reigns finally losing the title at the event to Jey Uso.
In 2020, Roman Reigns pulled off the biggest heist in the company. He agreed to compete in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship, only to show up in the final five minutes of the match. Reigns dethroned Bray Wyatt for the title by pinning Braun Strowman.
It's been nearly three years, and the company is holding the same event towards the end of September 2023. Fans believe Roman Reigns' first major rival as Tribal Chief, Jey Uso, will once again face The Head of the Table to finally dethrone him on his third anniversary as the champion.
After winning the title, Reigns and Uso feuded for weeks before Jey fell in line and joined The Bloodline. Jimmy Uso returned to the company the following yearand The Bloodline was complete. It will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief will appear at Payback 2023.
Jey Uso needs to make a decision between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown
Last month, Jimmy Uso did the unthinkable when he turned on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during their title match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Night of Champions 2023. After weeks of humiliation, Jimmy decided to pull the trigger and asked Jey to do the same.
However, 'Main Event' Jey Uso was conflicted and couldn't stick with either party. Jey went through a similar scenario at WWE Royal Rumble 2023 when Sami Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair to end his association with The Bloodline. However, Jey picked his brother and the stable over Zayn.
Earlier this month, Solo Sikoa attacked Jimmy Uso as he was following orders given by Reigns. Last week, Jimmy Uso accidentally attacked Jey Uso during his title match against Austin Theory. Jey has a choice to make before The Tribal Chief confronts him on SmackDown.
On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey Uso will decide whether to stand next to his brother or if he will once again fall in line and reunite with The Tribal Chief and The Bloodline.
