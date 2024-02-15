'I love to see it'- 25-year-old WWE star sends a heartwarming message to Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (Exclusive)

NXT Superstar Lola Vice recently spoke highly of Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, particularly praising their latest reality show, 'Love & WWE.'

The show, which was released earlier this month, provides an insight into the personal lives of Belair and Ford. It delves into their experiences and the thrilling journey leading up to Wrestlemania 39.

During the red carpet interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Lola Vice extended her congratulations to the couple for the show, emphasizing their well-deserved recognition. The 25-year-old also expressed her excitement about the opportunity for everyone to see their favorite superstars on a huge platform such as Hulu.

"I just want to say congratulations. They deserve it. They're both very hardworking people, and I love to see it happen. I love to see them represent this on a show like Hulu. It's going to be amazing for the young crowd and the people to see what we really go through and then see a love, romance come together like this," Vice said. [ 1:26 - 1:40 ]

Triple H endorses 'Love & WWE'

Triple H recently showered praise on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford.

The 14-time World Champion expressed his excitement on Twitter about the couple's new show, 'Love & WWE.' He eagerly anticipated fans witnessing the behind-the-scenes personalities of the duo, emphasizing that they are not only bonafide superstars but also incredible human beings.

"Excited for you to see the @BiancaBelair & @MontezFord that all of us are so fortunate to know behind the scenes. Not only are they incredible athletes and bonafide Superstars, but they’re also two of the best human beings you’ll meet," Triple H wrote.

All eight episodes of "Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez" are currently available for streaming on Hulu!

Have you had the chance to watch the show? If you have, please share your thoughts about it in the comments section below.

