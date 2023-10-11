"I would love to see that" - Hall of Famer wants a massive feud between Roman Reigns and top WWE heel (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently opened up about a potential feud between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Bron Breakker in the near future.

The Tribal Chief's Special Counsel Paul Heyman was at Breakker's ringside today when he took on his former rival Carmelo Hayes on WWE NXT. Prior to the match, hints about Breakker possibly becoming a member of The Bloodline were dropped when The Wiseman gave a call to Roman Reigns during a backstage segment.

While it remains to be seen where this leads up to, it has already gotten the fans buzzing about the 25-year-old being involved with The Bloodline in some capacity. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter spoke about the possibility of Reigns and Breakker being pitted against each other.

The veteran journalist added that he would like to see an 'insecure' Roman Reigns take on Bron Breakker in a battle of behemoths.

"You have a monster now like Bron Breakker now making Roman Reigns insecure. That doesn't make him a babyface. It makes him, 'What's gonna happen between these two guys who hate each other' and they are both rule breakers. What's gonna happen? I would love to see that," Bill Apter said. [27:45 - 28:03]

Bron Breakker was laid out by The Undertaker on WWE NXT this week

The latest episode of NXT was star-studded, capped off by the appearance of The Undertaker, who showed up after the main event between Breakker and Hayes.

After Carmelo Hayes emerged victorious, Bron Breakker unleashed a post-match assault on him. The former NXT Champion then proceeded to deliver a promo but was interrupted by The Undertaker, riding on a bike in his American Bad*** avatar.

Once the WWE Hall of Famer and the 25-year-old star came face to face, the latter took a shot at him, resulting in the former laying him down with a Chokeslam. It will be interesting to see if this was a one-off segment or would lead to a full-fledged feud between The Undertaker and Bron Breakker on the white & gold brand.

