"I would love to" - Rey Mysterio on possibly teaming up with Indian WWE Superstar 

WWE icon Rey Mysterio recently expressed some interest in teaming with a promising Indian Superstar. He was referring to Guru Raaj, a big Rey Mysterio fan who considers the legendary luchador to be his role model.

Rey Mysterio is a three-time world champion who currently performs on SmackDown. Recently, he has been involved in onscreen storylines with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Like Rey, Guru Raaj is also a high-flyer by nature. Raaj recently wrestled Finn Balor at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

Rey Mysterio recently spoke to WWE Now India about various topics. When Guru Raaj came up, Mysterio was informed that it was revealed that the Indian WWE Superstar wished to form a tag team him. The legendary luchador was quite open to the idea because he said they could benefit from each other.

"I would love to. Because as much as [Guru Raaj] can learn so much from me, I can learn so much from him."

Rey Mysterio seemed honored to play such a huge role for future WWE Superstars, and he also praised Guru Raaj during the interview. Both stars shined at WWE Superstar Spectacle, and based on Mysterio's answer, the duo could share the ring at some point.

Rey Mysterio was on a winning team at WWE Superstar Spectacle

Rey Mysterio in WWE

At WWE Superstar Spectacle, Rey Mysterio teamed up with Ricochet, Dilsher Shanky, and Giant Zanjeer. This group took on Dolph Ziggler, Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and King Corbin in an eight-man tag team match.

It was a fun match where Zanjeer and Shanky came across as two intimidating giants. At the end of the match, Mysterio jumped off Shanky's shoulders to hit a splash and get the pin on Cesaro.

King Corbin's inclusion in the aforementioned match was no coincidence, as Rey and Dominik Mysterio are currently embroiled in a feud with Corbin on SmackDown. This rivalry will probably continue on WWE SmackDown, as Corbin won't be happy that he took the loss at WWE Superstar Spectacle.

