"I love Vince McMahon" - Respected WWE veteran is not against the former CEO's rumored return

While some expected this to happen, Vince McMahon's apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into meltdown. McMahon's longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.

As revealed in another explosive Wall Street Journal report, Vince McMahon is apparently having second thoughts about his retirement as he believes he received bad advice from people close to him several months back.

While the reactions to the potentially massive comeback have mainly been negative, Ric Flair backed McMahon and wasn't willing to talk ill about his former employer.

The Nature Boy worked with Vince McMahon for multiple decades, and they have a great deal of respect for each other. Ric Flair stated that given McMahon's unmatched accomplishments in the wrestling business, the 77-year-old veteran was entitled to do whatever he wished.

Here's what Flair revealed on To Be The Man:

"Well, you're not going to get a negative word out of me. I love Vince McMahon. , And I think that he should; he is entitled to whatever he wants. I'm telling you, shame on the people that don't think so. He built it. Nobody else built it. Nobody helped him. He fought every war." [6:34 - 7:23]

Ric Flair sets the record straight about "the only competitor" Vince McMahon ever had

Vince McMahon transformed the professional wrestling industry by ending the territorial system and taking the product to a global level. Barring a brief battle with WCW, the retired Booker reigned uncontested at the top of professional wrestling as WWE enjoyed many successful eras under his often controversial guidance.

The only time WWE faltered in the ratings department was during Eric Bischoff's tenure in WCW when the rival company raked in more viewers for 83 consecutive weeks.

The latest episode of Ric Flair's podcast largely revolved around his issues with Erich Bischoff. The 16-time world champion shut down a common misconception that Bischoff outsmarted McMahon during the Monday Night Wars.

Flair explained:

"I mean, talking about Eric, again, Eric says they were the only competition. Eric is called a visionary for 83 weeks. Well, all Eric did really was use all of Turner's money, not his own; he bought 83 weeks. He didn't outsmart McMahon. He bought 83 weeks with somebody else's money, which eventually bankrupted the company." [7:40 - 8:10]

