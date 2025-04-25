"I LOVE YALL MFS" - Jey Uso sends heartfelt message to his brothers and sisters after winning World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Superstar Jey Uso sent a message to his brothers and sisters after winning the World Heavyweight Championship. He defeated Gunther on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to win his first World Title in the company.
Earlier this year, he won the Men's Royal Rumble and chose to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. Heading into their match at WrestleMania 41, Jey had already lost thrice to The Ring General in previous encounters.
Taking to X/Twitter, Jey posted a message from The Usos' official handle, expressing his love and gratitude towards his brothers and sisters for their hard work.
"I WOULD LIKE TOO SHOUT OUT ALL MY BROTHERS AND SISTERS FOR ALL THE HARD WORK!!!! I LOVE YALL MFS. -WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP JEY USO," he wrote.
Check out Jey's tweet below:
Jim Cornette believes Gunther losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41 was a good decision
Jim Cornette believes Gunther could move on to bigger things after losing to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. He thinks the loss to The Yeet Man didn't hurt the former champion, as he could mix it up with other superstars while not being champion.
Speaking on the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the veteran stated the following:
"I don't think it hurts Gunther because he can actually move on to something else and I believe they've established that he's going to be a champion more often than not in the WWE, because they keep talking about how he's been a champion 80% of his time there. But it actually might be better if he doesn't have a belt right now, where he can get in the mix with some of the biggest stars. Most of them don't have any f**king belts, so that would be a main event upgrade to not have to worry about a f**king belt."
Jey reunited with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, his OG Bloodline stablemates, on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 to celebrate his recent World Title win.