"I love you" - Current champion reacts to real-life partner's update following WWE RAW

A WWE Superstar recently posted a comment on his fiance's social media update. The name in question is Ricochet.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Ricochet faced Ilja Dragunov in the first round of the King of The Ring tournament. It was the former NXT Champion's first match after getting drafted to the red brand last week. The two superstars put forth an engaging back-and-forth contest, which ended with Dragunov securing a hard-fought win to advance into the next round of the tournament.

Ricochet's real-life partner and WWE ring announcer, Samantha Irvin, recently shared a reel on Instagram. The 35-year-old took to the comments section to send a heartwarming message to his fiancee:

"I love you," wrote Ricochet.

You can check out Samantha Irvin's Instagram post below:

Vince Russo fast-forwarded through Richochet's recent WWE match

Ricochet is currently involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day. He locked horns with faction member JD McDonagh on the March 25 edition of Monday Night RAW. The high-flyer won the contest despite interference from Dominik Mysterio.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo shared his take on the match. The former WWE head writer claimed that he fast-forwarded through the bout as he was not interested in watching the two superstars compete inside the squared circle:

"I didn't think of it, bro, I fast-forwarded through the match. I'm not interested in good little hands at 9:30 at night. I'm not interested in good little hands, bro. I have no interest whatsoever. Ricochet, my God bro, wins, loses, disappears for no reason. Now he's won three weeks in a row. Like who cares? And RD [JD] McDonagh, oh my gosh bro, like I still don't understand why this guy is even on the show. This is definitely fast-forward times four," Vince Russo said.

Ricochet recently defeated Johnny Gargano in the final round to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. The victory marked his first championship win after losing the Intercontinental Title to Gunther on the June 10, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

