"I love you, man, I miss you" - Sheamus' emotional words to WWE Superstar after grueling match

The latest episode in the WWE Day Of series focused on Sheamus’ match against Drew McIntyre at WWE Fastlane 2021. Following the match, the Irishman became emotional during a conversation with his former tag team partner, Cesaro.

WWE Fastlane 2021 featured a hard-hitting No Holds Barred match between Sheamus and McIntyre. The latter picked up the victory with a Claymore Kick after hitting his opponent with a Future Shock DDT onto a television monitor.

WWE cameras showed Sheamus receiving praise from WWE's higher-ups, including Vince McMahon, backstage after the match. Moments later, the Irishman spoke from the heart in an emotional post-match interview clip alongside Cesaro.

“Nobody can doubt my passion. Nobody can doubt my heart. Nobody can doubt how much, how intense I am, and how much I love this business… but that should have been the main event of WrestleMania. Everybody else is just playing, and I’m fighting every week, every month. I don’t have to say anything. What do you want me to say? What words can describe what people saw out there? I love you [Cesaro], man. I love you, man. I miss you, bro. I f***ing miss you, man. I’m sorry, I love you, man.”

As Sheamus alluded to, at one stage, he was expected to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37. However, new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will face McIntyre in a title match at the event instead.

What’s next for Sheamus and Cesaro?

Sheamus (RAW) and Cesaro (SmackDown) perform on different WWE brands.

Sheamus and Cesaro worked together as tag team partners at WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania 34, and WrestleMania 35. This year, both men will be involved in singles action at WrestleMania 37.

Seth Rollins is set to face Cesaro in their first one-on-one match against each other on a WWE pay-per-view. Meanwhile, Sheamus will challenge Riddle for the United States Championship.

Advertisement

Known as The Bar, Sheamus and Cesaro were one of the most successful tag teams of their generation. The two men won the RAW Tag Team Championship four times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship on one occasion.

Please credit WWE Day Of and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.