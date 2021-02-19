Sheamus teases main-eventing WrestleMania against Drew McIntyre - "That's what everybody wants to see!"

Sheamus has hinted that he and Drew McIntyre might main-event WrestleMania 37 for the WWE Championship.

Speaking on BT Sport's The Run In, the Celtic Warrior went on a lengthy rant, spelling out the shortcomings and failures of his former best friend. He even went as far as to imply McIntyre "stole" his gimmick. But, perhaps most importantly, Sheamus floated the possibility of the pair main-eventing WrestleMania 37.

Here is what Sheamus had to say on himself and Drew McIntyre main-eventing The Grandest Stage of them All:

"That’s the plan going in this Sunday. Walk out champ, and now Drew McIntyre can come after me. We’ll see what happens. WrestleMania? That’s what everybody wants to see! Me versus Drew. Not one of six, one on one."

With regards to his gimmick, Sheamus would make it clear he feels McIntyre is guilty of lifting some of the Irishman's qualities to benefit his own character.

"He’s not the same fella that I was friends with. That big smile he does and the Scottish Warrior stuff that he does… By the way… Celtic Warrior/Scottish Warrior. What’s the b******g deal with that, you know what I mean? How is he now a Scottish Warrior? He’s just ripping off my monikers too, he’s ripping off my character. As I’ve said, I just need to teach him a lesson. I’m tired of him just standing in the spotlight, forgetting about everybody else. Well, you know what? It’s been a long time since I’ve been in the spotlight. It’s been over five years since I’ve been WWE Champion. It’s about time I took what I wanted."

Sheamus says Drew McIntyre has "forgotten" those who helped him

Throughout the clip, Sheamus is adamant Drew McIntyre has "forgotten" everyone from his past who helped him get to where he is today, citing the Scot's new-found celebrity and status as a potential cause.

"I was always looking out for him as a brother. Over the last while he’s forgotten that. He’s forgotten who was taking care of him. He’s forgotten who the people who always looked out for him are. Namely me, he’s forgotten everybody who’s helped and supported him in his life."

Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre is a very real possibility for WrestleMania, assuming one of the two men is able to leave the Elimination Chamber as the WWE Champion this Sunday.