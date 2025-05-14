"I love you" - Natalya sends heartwarming message to absent WWE star

Natalya posted a heartfelt message on social media today to an absent WWE Superstar. The veteran is currently in an alliance with Maxxine Dupri, and the duo competed in the Gauntlet match on the April 11 edition of SmackDown but came up short.

Tamina hasn't competed in a match in a couple of years. Her last match in the company was a loss to Michin on the February 27, 2023, episode of Main Event. Natalya took to her Instagram story and posted a picture of her winning the Women's Tag Team Championship with the 47-year-old.

The BOAT also sent a heartfelt message to Tamina, and you can check it out in the image below.

"I love you, Sarona!!!!" she wrote.

The veteran sent a heartfelt message to Tamina today. [Image credit: Natalya's Instagram story]

The Queen of Harts and Tamina defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler to capture the Women's Tag Team Championships four years ago on the May 14, 2021, edition of SmackDown.

Natalya praises 25-year-old WWE Superstar

WWE veteran Natalya recently praised NXT star Sol Ruca and claimed that she had a bright future in the company.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the former champion praised Sol Ruca for her creativity. She noted that the NXT star has a great personality and treats her peers with respect backstage.

The 42-year-old added that she would like to get the opportunity to work with Sol Ruca down the line.

"I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day." [0:52 onwards]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

The RAW star was not booked for a match at WrestleMania 41 last month in Las Vegas, but did defeat Miyu Yamashita at GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIII. Only time will tell what the future holds for Tamina in WWE, and if she will ever return to the ring.

