"I love you" - Nia Jax sends message to 43-year-old WWE RAW star

Nia Jax recently broke her on-screen heel character and sent a message to an absent WWE Superstar. She shared this message ahead of Friday Night SmackDown before Royal Rumble.

Asuka has been out of in-ring action since May 2024. She was withdrawn from the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament after sustaining a knee injury. The Empress of Tomorrow later underwent surgery and has been recovering since.

In a recent interview video on X (formerly Twitter), The Irresistible Force praised Asuka, calling her one of her favorite people to wrestle. Responding to the video, Nia Jax sent a heartfelt message to the 43-year-old female star.

"I love you @WWEAsuka take me back 🥹🙏🏽," she wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

WWE Superstar Nia Jax reveals her dream opponent

The former WWE Women's Champion has been in the ring with the likes of Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Asuka, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Ronda Rousey, and many others. Recently, the Samoan star disclosed her dream match.

In an interview with Screen Rant, Nia Jax named Jordynne Grace as her top dream opponent, praising the latter's strength and imposing presence despite her stature. The Irresistible Force recalled a positive interaction with The Last Pure Athlete in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match:

"Currently, I'm not sure. I think she's... I'm not sure what happened, but Jordynne Grace is probably my number one that I'd like to get in the ring with. She's short and stocky, but she's super strong and imposing, and I love watching her work. When she came to the Rumble last year, it was really cool to sit and chat with her and hear a lot of her ideas. I think she's an incredible talent. TNA is full of great talent, so it's going to be a really great partnership," she said.

Fans may soon witness a showdown between two female powerhouses, as Jordynne Grace has officially signed with WWE. Only time will tell whether the former three-time TNA Knockouts World Champion will confront Nia Jax in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday.

