“I love you” - Rhea Ripley sends heartwarming message to former partner

Rhea Ripley lost many of her allies when she got kicked out of The Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam 2024. However, she has found constant support from Damian Priest, who was also ousted from the faction at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Terror Twins feuded with their former stablemates as a duo for a while before parting ways last year in October. The two were separated further as The Archer of Infamy moved to Friday Night SmackDown via the transfer window.

Earlier today, The Eradicator took to her X/Twitter account to post an adorable picture of herself alongside Damian Priest. Ripley noted that she did not know who captured the photograph while expressing her love for the World Heavyweight Champion.

Idk who took this… but, I love you Terror Twin!💙@ArcherOfInfamy [Damian Priest]," she wrote.

You can check out Rhea's X/Twitter post below:

TNA star opens up about wrestling WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

World Wrestling Entertainment and Total Nonstop Action Wrestling recently inked a deal allowing a crossover between talents from the two promotions. Amid speculations of several dream matches, TNA star Tessa Blanchard recently stated that she was open to competing with Rhea Ripley.

During her recent appearance on the DeLoco Podcast, the 29-year-old praised the former member of The Judgment Day. Blanchard pointed out that the two took part in the first-ever Mae Young Classic. The former Impact World Champion added that Mami had come a long way since, and she would gladly wrestle The Nightmare.

“She’s phenomenal. I’ve watched some of her matches, and we actually did the first-ever Mae Young Classic for WWE together. But she was a different Rhea Ripley then. She was blonde hair, still tall, still built, still phenomenal in the ring. But she has just transformed into this absolute powerhouse over there. So yeah, I would be down for that," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out the entire conversation in the video below:

While Rhea Ripley continues to dominate Monday Night RAW's women's division, Tessa Blanchard also had an impressive return to TNA as she defeated Jordynne Grace in the latter's last match before leaving the wrestling promotion.

