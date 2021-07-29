"I would have loved to meet you"- Former US Champion posts heartfelt tweet about Eddie Guerrero

AEW's Andrade recently penned a heartfelt message for the late, great Eddie Guerrero on his official Twitter handle.

Eddie Guerrero tragically passed away on November 13, 2005, at the age of 38, leaving the wrestling world in mourning. The AEW star's latest tweet contains photos of him with people who were close to Guerrero. Here's what Andrade tweeted:

"I would have loved to meet you but now I am meeting the people close to you and they are incredible. #VivaLaRaza #VivaEddie #A+"

I would have loved to meet you but now I am meeting the people close to you and they are incredible. #VivaLaRaza #VivaEddie #A+ 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/9D4BEGcmtV — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 29, 2021

Eddie Guerrero left a lasting mark in the pro-wrestling industry

Eddie Guerrero worked hard for years on end to make a name for himself in pro-wrestling. He did well as a Cruiserweight in WCW during the late 90s, and things only got better when he made his way to WWE.

Eddie Guerrero was pushed as a main event star in early 2004 on the road to WrestleMania XX. Guerrero beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at the No Way Out event in one of the biggest upsets in history. He had a classic contest against Kurt Angle on The Grandest Stage Of Them All and emerged victorious when all was said and done.

Eddie lost the title to JBL months later and would spend the rest of his career as a strong mid-card star. His passing affected many, including Rey Mysterio, who went on to win the world title at WrestleMania 22 as a tribute to the fallen legend.

Andrade feuded with Mysterio back when he was a mainstay in WWE. He defeated the masked superstar to win his first and only United States title in late 2019.

Andrade debuted in All Elite Wrestling a short while ago with Vickie Guerrero being presented as his manager. Vickie was later replaced by Chavo Guerrero, the real-life nephew of Eddie Guerrero.

Andrade is one of the most talented athletes in the business today and has a long road ahead of him in AEW. It will be interesting to see how Tony Khan's promotion handles the Mexican star going forward.

Edited by Kartik Arry