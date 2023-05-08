"I would have loved to be there" - 54-year-old Hall of Famer reveals he was asked to be a part of the WWE Draft

A Hall of Famer recently disclosed that they were asked to take part in the WWE Draft but were unable to make it.

This year's WWE Draft saw several stars change brands, get called up from NXT, and get another shot at the main roster after spending time in the company's developmental brand. Wrestling legends such as Booker T, Queen Sharmell, Eric Bischoff, RVD, Michael Hayes, and more read off the selections during this year's draft, but one superstar of the past was unable to make it.

Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle has made several appearances recently but couldn't attend the draft this year as a presenter. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the 54-year-old stated that the company asked him to appear during this year's WWE Draft, but he missed it due to some scheduling conflicts.

"I was asked to do it and I couldn’t, unfortunately. I wish I could have, I would have loved to be there and announce a draft pick. But unfortunately, I was busy that day, and I couldn’t do it," said Kurt Angle. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Slack @SlackStyle09

#KurtAngle

#WWEDraft We going to need some milk for when Kurt Angle returns at the draft! We going to need some milk for when Kurt Angle returns at the draft!#KurtAngle#WWEDraft https://t.co/3g94kA9qyw

WWE legend Kurt Angle opens up about the possibility of one more match

Kurt Angle's last match was a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, and some fans are still hoping he will step inside the squared circle one more time, but that appears to be a long shot at this time.

Speaking with legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former champion admitted that he isn't the wrestler he used to be and is proud of what he accomplished during his career.

"I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed," said Angle. [From 02:35 to 03:05]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Kurt Angle may have missed the draft but he will be welcomed by the WWE Universe whenever he decides to appear next. The former RAW General Manager has created countless moments for wrestling fans throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Which brand do you think had the better draft this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes