"I'm only 26"- Controversial ex-WWE star wants to work for Vince McMahon again

A former WWE Superstar wants to work for Vince McMahon's company again, as per his latest story on Instagram.

It has been about ten months since controversial wrestler Velveteen Dream was fired by WWE. Shortly after his WWE release, reports came out stating that he "rubbed many people the wrong way," which ultimately led to him being let go.

Earlier today, Dream took to his Instagram story to share an interesting message. Dream mentioned the sexual harassment allegations that were made against him and deemed them "trashy and unsavory."

In the same story, the former WWE star added that he would like to work with the company again and tagged the official NXT Instagram handle. Dream also highlighted that he possesses a lot of talent and is only 26-years-old.

Check out the screengrab of his story, below:

Screenshot of Velveteen Dream's Instagram story

Vince McMahon's perspective on the allegations made against Velveteen Dream

The allegations of underage sexual harassment against Velveteen Dream came out in April 2020. Months later, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio revealed what Vince McMahon thought of the allegations.

“The thing with Vince is from Vince’s perspective he’s gonna not fire somebody over an accusation. He’s gonna have to find evidence of something before he will do so. So, I would have figured that yeah you’re gonna keep him off [TV], but yeah you’re gonna do an investigation to find out if it’s true. In this one it’s interesting because it’s like it doesn’t appear that they did that like even look into it which is it is what it is, you know.” said Meltzer. [H/T Mostly Wrestling]

Dream was one of the most popular stars in WWE NXT during his stint on the brand. He won the NXT North American Championship on one occasion and had a promising future ahead of him on the main roster.

The American star's final WWE match was a losing effort against current AEW star Adam Cole on December 23, 2020.

Do you think Velveteen Dream will ever compete in WWE again? Were you a fan of the young star when he was a mainstay on WWE TV?

Check out the results from the latest episode of RAW here.

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh