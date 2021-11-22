"I'm admitting that right now" - Kurt Angle makes big comments on Charlotte Flair and her heat with Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair faced each other at Survivor Series 2021 amid reports of their backstage issues. Kurt Angle shared his views on the real-life beef during the latest episode of his podcast and had some interesting things to say about Flair.

Kurt Angle believes 'The Queen' could be the "best wrestler" across all the men's and women's rosters in the world right now.

The Olympic Gold Medalist admitted that while he was a fan of both women, he considered Charlotte Flair to be an extraordinary in-ring talent.

"I'm a big fan of both of them, but I absolutely believe that Charlotte Flair could be the best female wrestler in the world, if not the best wrestler in the world, period. Yes, that includes men. I'm admitting that right now. Could be the best wrestler, period, in the world," said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle also briefly shared his thoughts on the backstage problems between the two women and felt that the superstars legitimately disliked each other.

Angle added that Flair vs. Lynch was the biggest attraction on the Survivor Series match card.

"Feels like serious heat. Yep. I think it is. That's the one (match) people are going to pay for, that they are buying tickets for. That's a big a** match! I don't blame her (Becky Lynch). I don't think they like each other," Angle noted.

What happened at Survivor Series between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair opened the main show of Survivor Series with an entertaining 18-minute match.

The back-and-forth contest had both women deliver their best offense, and it was Becky Lynch who had the last laugh. The match's controversial finish saw Lynch using the ropes to score a roll-up victory over Flair.

The booking made sure WWE's Queen didn't look weak in defeat while "The Man" maintained her status as a heel, walking away with another win. Did you enjoy the Survivor Series opener between the two rivals?'

