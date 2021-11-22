×
Survivor Series Results: Controversial finish to Becky Lynch vs Charlotte; Top superstar walks out of match

It was a night to remember for the fans in Brooklyn
Modified Nov 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
WWE Survivor Series kicked off with the Women's Champion vs. Champion match and Mr. McMahon was in attendance backstage. The kickoff show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Damian Priest via disqualification.

.@VinceMcMahon has ARRIVED at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/EZd2hzStUH

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte - Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series

BACK. AND. FORTH. THEY. GO.@BeckyLynchWWE just kicked it into another gear against @MsCharlotteWWE!#SurvivorSeries is streaming LIVE:🦚 pck.tv/3ntwO6B🌎 WWENetwork.com https://t.co/IPBaH3hW4A

Charlotte was dominating at the start with a Spear and went up top for a Moonsault but Becky dropped her from the top rope to the outside and into the barricades. Flair's knee appeared to be injured but she still managed to send Becky into the barricades before they returned to the ring.

HERE WE GO!#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/igK6hGVyjj

Flair unloaded on Becky in the ring before countering a Disarmher into a huge slam for a two-count. Charlotte missed another moonsault but hit it on the second try and got yet another near fall.

🔥🔴🔥🔴🔥🔴🔥#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/Y9mfIkzKSl

Lynch got a rollup of her own before Charlotte was hit with a Leg Drop on the ropes. Becky tried for a modified armbar before Lynch unloaded on Flair in the ring. Becky got a near fall off a Manhandle Slam before trying for a Figure Four Leglock.

👀#SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/TfzQU6hnHW

Flair wiped Lynch out on the apron with a Big Boot and hit a botchy Moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Charlotte tried to use the ropes to roll Becky up but the referee caught her. The Man reversed the rollup and used the ropes herself to pick up the win at Survivor Series.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte

By hook or crook, #BigTimeBecks gets the job done at #SurvivorSeries! @MsCharlotteWWE https://t.co/s3gU2IP442

Grade: A

Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown - 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match

.@FightOwensFight just got himself counted out?!?#TeamRaw is already in trouble at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/xCJXwmyKYo

Team RAW came out first and Rollins and KO argued about who would start the match. Owens looked like he would kick off the match against Woods but he walked out of the ring and was counted out at Survivor Series. Woods and Theory faced off in the ring after SmackDown picked up the first pin in the match.

