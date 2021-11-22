Survivor Series Results: Controversial finish to Becky Lynch vs Charlotte; Top superstar walks out of match

WWE Survivor Series kicked off with the Women's Champion vs. Champion match and Mr. McMahon was in attendance backstage. The kickoff show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Damian Priest via disqualification.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte - Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series

Charlotte was dominating at the start with a Spear and went up top for a Moonsault but Becky dropped her from the top rope to the outside and into the barricades. Flair's knee appeared to be injured but she still managed to send Becky into the barricades before they returned to the ring.

Flair unloaded on Becky in the ring before countering a Disarmher into a huge slam for a two-count. Charlotte missed another moonsault but hit it on the second try and got yet another near fall.

Lynch got a rollup of her own before Charlotte was hit with a Leg Drop on the ropes. Becky tried for a modified armbar before Lynch unloaded on Flair in the ring. Becky got a near fall off a Manhandle Slam before trying for a Figure Four Leglock.

Flair wiped Lynch out on the apron with a Big Boot and hit a botchy Moonsault to the outside. Back in the ring, Charlotte tried to use the ropes to roll Becky up but the referee caught her. The Man reversed the rollup and used the ropes herself to pick up the win at Survivor Series.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Charlotte

Grade: A

Team RAW vs. Team SmackDown - 5-on-5 Men's Survivor Series Elimination match

Team RAW came out first and Rollins and KO argued about who would start the match. Owens looked like he would kick off the match against Woods but he walked out of the ring and was counted out at Survivor Series. Woods and Theory faced off in the ring after SmackDown picked up the first pin in the match.

