"I'm alive and I'm well" - WWE legend Ted DiBiase provides update on his health condition

Earlier this month, WWE legend Ted DiBiase shared concerning news about his health, as he was involved in an accident at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. DiBiase tripped and had a fall, which left him with an injured rib and a black eye. Now, the Hall of Famer has provided an update on his condition.Ted DiBiase recently took to his official Instagram account to post a video discussing his health. He debunked the rumors of being seriously hurt. The icon revealed he had a fall, and some kids were involved, but he was not severely injured. He got up without any help and was doing great. The Million Dollar Man ended the video with his signature catchphrase.&quot;Hey fans, Ted DiBiase, i just wanted to tell my fans out there that there is a disinformation going around yes, i did take a fall at the Atlanta airport, and I got up right after that, there were couple of kids invovled but nobody was seriously hurt including me and i just wanted to assure all of you people that I’m alive and I’m well and remember this everybody got a price for The Million Dollar Man,&quot; DiBiase said.You can view the WWE legend's video below. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat did the WWE legend reveal about his airport accident?On his Everybody’s Got a Pod podcast, Ted DiBiase revealed that some kids were playing at the airport, and one just fell in front of him. As a result, The Million Dollar Man also tripped, hurting his eye and ribs.&quot;There were some kids there, and they were playing around, and they were just kids being kids. One of them, like, fell right in front of me, and I had no choice. I was hustling (…) I did a face bump. I mean, I went down. I went down hard, buddy. I had a, I don’t know if you can see it, a black eye. I have had a broken rib before. And if you have a broken rib, you can’t breathe, and even now, even though there’s nothing broken, I’ve got a really good bruise, but it’s so sore,&quot; DiBiase said. (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)That said, it appears the WWE Hall of Famer is doing well, and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to send him our warm regards.