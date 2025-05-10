"I’m not at Backlash" - WWE star makes last-minute announcement

With the Backlash Premium Live Event hours away, a WWE Superstar just shared some disappointing news with her fans. Cathy Kelley announced that she won't be appearing at the marquee show this weekend.
Cathy Kelley has been a regular fixture on the Countdown show, also serving as a backstage interviewer for every premium live event.
However, WWE will be short-handed tonight. A little while ago, an X (fka Twitter) user revealed that they're looking forward to the Backlash Countdown show and post-show for one reason, and that is Cathy Kelley.
The RAW personality poured water on their excitement, saying that she wouldn't be present at Backlash.
"I’m not at Backlash," she responded.
Check out her tweet below.
The company has yet to announce her replacement, but it looks like Jackie Redmond will have to pull double duty at Backlash this Saturday.
This is not the only change made for the show, as Pat McAfee will also have his hands full. He will lock horns with Gunther in a singles match.
As a result, he won't be on the commentary desk. WWE will go back to its traditional two-man commentary booth, with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett calling the show.