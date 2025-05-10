"I’m not at Backlash" - WWE star makes last-minute announcement

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 10, 2025 16:15 GMT
Backlash 2025 will take place from St. Louis, MO. (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Backlash 2025 will take place from St. Louis, MO. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

With the Backlash Premium Live Event hours away, a WWE Superstar just shared some disappointing news with her fans. Cathy Kelley announced that she won't be appearing at the marquee show this weekend.

Ad

Cathy Kelley has been a regular fixture on the Countdown show, also serving as a backstage interviewer for every premium live event.

However, WWE will be short-handed tonight. A little while ago, an X (fka Twitter) user revealed that they're looking forward to the Backlash Countdown show and post-show for one reason, and that is Cathy Kelley.

The RAW personality poured water on their excitement, saying that she wouldn't be present at Backlash.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"I’m not at Backlash," she responded.

Check out her tweet below.

Ad

The company has yet to announce her replacement, but it looks like Jackie Redmond will have to pull double duty at Backlash this Saturday.

This is not the only change made for the show, as Pat McAfee will also have his hands full. He will lock horns with Gunther in a singles match.

As a result, he won't be on the commentary desk. WWE will go back to its traditional two-man commentary booth, with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett calling the show.

About the author
Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva

Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.

He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.

In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.

He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.

Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.

Contact - [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications