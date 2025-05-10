Michael Cole set to reunite with WWE veteran at Backlash 2025

WWE has made slight changes to its commentary team ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event. Michael Cole will reunite with a familiar face in St. Louis tonight.

After WrestleMania 41 failed to meet certain expectations, fans have high hopes for Backlash this Saturday. Triple H has lined up a solid match card, with as many as five matches announced for the show. One particular match that some fans are looking forward to the most is between Gunther and Pat McAfee. This will mark the former NFL punter's first singles match since WrestleMania 39.

With McAfee preparing to return to in-ring competition, it is a foregone conclusion that he won't be able to fulfill his commentary duties this weekend. As announced by Joe Tessitore on SmackDown, WWE will have a two-person commentary booth instead of the usual three-man team for Backlash 2025. Michael Cole will call the action alongside Wade Barrett. This means there will be no replacement for Pat McAfee. Cole and McAfee last called a show together at WrestleMania 41.

The Boom Stick is 3-0 in singles competition, barring a loss to Vince McMahon in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 38. The Ring General, on the other hand, has been fuming with rage since losing his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at The Showcase of The Immortals this year.

Will he squash McAfee tonight? Only time will tell.

