5 Shocking decisions WWE could make at Backlash 2025

WWE Backlash 2025 will emanate from Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, later tonight. The PLE will witness another chapter in the iconic rivalry of John Cena and Randy Orton, as they will lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Title.

As the Triple H-led creative team has the reputation of surprising fans, WWE may make some shocking decisions at the forthcoming PLE.

In this article, we will discuss five unexpected decisions the Stamford-based promotion can make at Backlash 2025:

#5. Dominik Mysterio might lose his Intercontinental Title to Penta

Penta is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. "Dirty" Dom has already defeated the masked luchador in a title match once. He did so on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when JD McDonagh returned and aided The Judgment Day member. The former AEW star has a chance to seek redemption tonight.

Dominik became the Intercontinental Champion at WrestleMania 41. Hence, it's unlikely that he will suffer a title loss in his first PLE defense. However, in a shocking twist, WWE could decide to have the title change hands in St. Louis.

#4. Goldberg might surprise the WWE Universe & Gunther

Goldberg's last appearance on WWE television was at last year's Bad Blood PLE, where he got engaged in a heated confrontation with Gunther. A few months ago, the WCW veteran confirmed that he would compete in his retirement match in 2025.

This sparks the possibility of Da Man surprising Gunther at Backlash 2025 by aiding Pat McAfee. The distraction from the 58-year-old star could allow McAfee to capitalize and defeat The Ring General, shocking fans worldwide.

#3. Becky Lynch might squash Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is the current Women's Intercontinental Champion. She is set to defend her title against Becky Lynch at WWE Backlash. The feud between the Irish stars kicked off on RAW after WrestleMania 41 when The Man shockingly turned on Lyra after the then-duo lost the Women's Tag Team Title to The Judgment Day.

At Backlash 2025, the company might book Becky to squash Valkyria. A decision like this could be made to solidify The Man's heel turn.

#2. Cody Rhodes might return as a heel

Cody Rhodes is anticipated to make his WWE return at the forthcoming PLE. The American Nightmare was last seen at WrestleMania 41 Night Two, where he lost the Undisputed WWE Title to John Cena.

Fans are expecting that Rhodes will return at Backlash and confront The Franchise Player. However, in a shocking turn of events, Cody might return as a heel and join hands with Cena, helping The Last Real Champion defeat Randy Orton. Notably, Cody was booed by the crowd in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend. The fans in attendance also cheered after Cena dethroned him.

Hence, The American Nightmare may realize that everything Cena said about the WWE Universe recently is true and decide to finally embrace the dark side.

#1. John Cena's title run may come to an end at Backlash 2025

John Cena became a 17-time World Champion at The Show of Shows last month. The first title defense of The Cenation Leader is set to be against one of his legendary rivals, Randy Orton, later tonight.

Though this scenario is unlikely to unfold, WWE may decide to put an end to Cena's reign in St. Louis. This title change may happen due to interference from Cody Rhodes.

